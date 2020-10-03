Astana rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been taken to hospital after suffering a nasty crash on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia.

Lopez was repositioning himself on the bike during a long and fast straight on the 15km individual time trial course of Stage One, when his bike hit a bump and he lost control, careering into the barriers at high speed.

The Colombian rider was immediately treated by team medics as an ambulance made its way to the scene of the crash.

And his team later confirmed that Lopez is in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, posting a short statement that read: "Miguel Angel has been taken to hospital for further observation. We will update you as soon as we know more."

The crash came on the same section of the course that had come in for criticism from Victor Campenaerts earlier in the day.

"To be honest, when I was on the super-fast 7km section ... that was so dangerous," hour-record holder and time trial specialist Campenaerts told Eurosport. "It was almost an off-road ride, going 80km per hour, full of bumps and side winds.

"If you see the hour record holder going on a straight part out of the time trial position… I think the time trial was maybe a little bit too bumpy."

