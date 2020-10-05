Simon Yates's Giro d'Italia chances are not over, according to Mitchelton-Scott team director Matt White.

Yates struggled badly on Mount Etna - the scene of his famous one-two with Esteban Chaves in 2018 - to finish over four minutes down on the day.

However, with an extremely tough 18 stages of racing still to come, White says there is still plenty of chance for Yates to come back, especially as pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas fared even worse on the day.

“The big game-changer today was Thomas’s crash in the neutral,” White said. “He looked like he’d hurt himself pretty bad, and he clearly did."

Thomas went down hard in the neutral zone and later shipped over 12 minutes as the impact of the crash caught up with him.

But Mitchelton-Scott had seen no early indication that Yates was also going to suffer a disappointing day.

“We were one of the favourites for this race and we wanted to win the stage, so the boys did a good job controlling the breakaway and we didn’t have any indication at that time that Simon wasn’t on a good day," White continued.

“When we did get a little bit of an indication Trek had already taken over, and they did a job there to put time into Thomas and push the pace. And when Simon did lose time today it was just about limiting our losses.

“It’s a long race, everyone has a bad day, unfortunately for us it’s come early in the race but hopefully that’s the last one.

With nine stages over 200km and some huge days in the mountains, including three stages with over 5000m of climbing in each during the final week, there is still plenty of time for Yates to come back, according to White.

“We’re going to be coming at this race from a different angle now. We were looking at coming from the front with some early mountain stages and a time trial. Now we’re coming from behind.

“The Giro is always won in the last week, it’s always a brutal finish and there’s a long time between now and then.

“We’ll just reassess, see what’s happened, and then take it day-by-day… as cliched as that is. This race isn’t over, we’re just going to be coming at it from a different angle.”

GC Standings after Stage 3

1. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 07:44:25

2. Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling, 00:00:00 (Same Time)

3. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren, 00:00:37

4. Wilko Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, 00:00:42

5. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal, 00:00:53

6. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek Segafredo, 00:00:55

7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT, 00:00:59

8. Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates, 00:01:11

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, 00:01:13

10. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, 00:01:15

Select riders

Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott, 00:03:46

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, 00:11:17

