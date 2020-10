Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Mitchelton-Scott's Matt White reacts to garish EF Pro Cycling kit

Matt White of Mitchelton-Scott talks to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaouai about EF Pro Cycling’s new kit… and he even slips in a quick pun. The garish jersey has been the talk of Sicily on the opening weekend of the Giro d’Italia, although White will hope that a strong performance from his rider Simon Yates will take the headlines later in week one.

