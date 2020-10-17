"What happened there!?"

A flummoxed Brian Smith was lost for words on Eurosport commentary when he saw footage of poor Juan Sebastian Molano clipping a barrier and flying into a wall during the Stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia.

Thanfully Molano suffered only bumps and grazes and was able to continue, but the crash was one that the Colombian would like to forget in a hurry.

A slow-motion replay showed that Molano had hit a bump going into a corner at the same time as changing his hand position, forcing him to lose control.

And commentator Rob Hatch said it was a similar incident to one seen earlier in the Giro, thankfully with less serious repercussions.

Oh my word, he just lost control. We saw this last week, we saw it with Lopez when he hit the bump while he was changing his hands from one set of bars to the other.

"Poor old Molano has taken a right beating there off that wall."

Eurosport reporter and feature writer Tom Owen was pleased to see that Molano continued with his ride.

Although Owen did comment that the pace of the Colombian's remaining effort was little faster than the Average Man on Zoncolan!

