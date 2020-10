Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 'National joy' for Italy as Filippo Ganna 'crushes' time trial

Italian time trial specialist Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, finishing by far the quickest over a 15km ITT course in Sicily. Ganna's Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas also enjoyed a strong day, taking time out of all of his expected general classification rivals.

