Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - ‘Nearly ended in tears’ – Jai Hindley almost crashes trying to put on jersey

Jai Hindley almost suffered a comical crash while trying to zip his jacket up near the summit of the snow-capped Stelvio, having a huge wobble and almost careering into a stone wall.

