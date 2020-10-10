Alex Dowsett secured his second career stage win at the Giro after an expertly-timed attack on Stage 8 but a dog made a surprise appearance.

The 32 year old from Maldon in Essex made history for Israel Start-Up Nation securing his team’s first-ever stage win at the Giro d’Italia.

The British rider took the win just hours after fellow Brit and GC contender Simon Yates (Mitchelton–Scott) withdrew from the race after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dog makes surprise appearance during Stage 8 finish

However, Dowsett, who won a Giro stage in 2013, nearly had to make an evasive manoeuvre in the final stretch when a dog appeared on the road.

It was much ado about nothing as Dowsett easily avoided the movable road furniture before crossing the line with his arms spread wide in celebration.

