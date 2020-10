Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 'Peter Sagan's confidence will be dented but he'll fight for the points jersey'

Brian Smith, Dan Lloyd and Orla Chennaoui discuss Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia on the latest episode of The Breakaway. Deceuninck Quick-Step's Arnaud Demare won the stage, but it was a disappointing day for Peter Sagan. Elsewhere, Geraint Thomas has confirmed that his cycling season is over after further tests on his fractured pelvis.

