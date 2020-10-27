Giro d'Italia race director Mauro Vegni is looking to punish Team Jumbo-Visma and EF Pro Cycling after Covid-19-related controversy.

Mitchelton-Scott also pulled out after four staff members contracted the disease, just days after their GC hopeful Simon Yates had to withdraw, but had Vegni's backing.

"I said that there'd be a second part of the Giro," Vegni told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"And it will be discussed where it should be, to make the right decisions; I'm thinking in particular of the UCI. We will ask those in charge what they intend to do. It doesn't end here.

"I want sanctions for Jumbo-Visma and EF. If anyone thinks they can infringe the rights or duties of WorldTour teams, then I will also consider myself 'free' from the obligation to invite them. What happened is also a matter for the UCI License Commission."

Meanwhile, Stage 19 was made considerably shorter after a protest from the riders and Vegni has called for a new riders' union to avoid a similar situation from happening again.

"The riders must have a union that helps them and that doesn't just fight to the bitter end," he continued.

"The riders are intelligent people and there's a need to change the idea of the union, for it to modernise, so that looks at the real interests of the riders. Fights should be fought in a meeting room, not in the streets.

"The fact that they sent a rider representative during his last race [Adam Hansen of Lotto Soudal] says it all. The maglia rosa [Wilco] Kelderman, who supported the protest on TV, later apologised to me in Sestriere."

Bradley Wiggins branded the eleventh-hour decision to shorten the stage a “shambles” and asked where these protests were when Kevin Reza spoke out against racism at the Tour de France.

