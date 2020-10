Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Race director Mauro Vegni: 'The goal remains to arrive in Milan'

Mauro Vegni insists the "goal remains to arrive in Milan" despite two major teams pulling out of the Giro d’Italia due to coronavirus on Tuesday. Mitchelton-Scott and Team Jumbo-Visma are out of the race due to positive Covid-19 tests, while Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) also withdrew after testing positive.

