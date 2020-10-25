Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Rohan Dennis and Tao Geoghegan Hart gatecrash Eurosport interview with Ben Swift

Ben Swift of Ineos Grenadiers talks to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui from the team bus after Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia. Swift revealed that Ineos only switched focus from stage wins to the general classification on the final weekend of the race. The interview is gatecrashed midway through by Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis as the party cranks up a notch on the team bus.

00:01:23, 269 views, 2 hours ago