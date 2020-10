Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Route, Map and Profiles: Stage 13 Profile

The Giro d’Italia is upon us and Geraint Thomas's crash and the withdrawal of Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo Visma has thrown the race wide open. The Ineos Grenadiers rider was the biggest name in a Grand Tour field also containing Vincenzo Nibali, although teammate Chris Froome was again absent from the Ineos ranks.

00:00:58, 0 views, 03/10/2020 at 11:37