Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia ahead of Stage 8 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Yates was heading into Saturday's stage in 21st place on GC, 3 mins 52 secs off pink jersey Joao Almeida.

But Mitchelton-Scott announced on Saturday morning that Yates had developed symptoms after Friday's Stage 7 and two tests for coronavirus had come back positive.

However, the team will race on after all other riders and staff members returned negative tests.

Team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said: "Simon displayed a very mild temperature on Friday evening during our routine temperature checks, which have been completed three times per day during the course of the Giro d’Italia.

"Following the team’s Racesafe Covid-19 policy, he was isolated in his room and we immediately requested a rapid test using the services offering by the RCS, which has returned positive.

"Simon’s health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health. We want to thank the RCS for their support in arranging the quick testing and his transport.

"All other riders and staff have returned negative results and have been cleared to continue the race, but as a precautionary measure we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further testing in the coming days."

