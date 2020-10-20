Live comments to follow...

TAO IN WITH A SHOUT OF TITLE GLORY?

After Geraint Thomas crashed on Stage 2 and Simon Yates tested positive for coronavirus, this was supposed to be a Giro to forget for Great Britain but in Tao Geoghegan Hart they now have an outside GC hope after his stunning victory on Stage 15 on Sunday.

The Londoner lies fourth on GC, 2:57 off pink jersey Joao Almeida,and with a brutal final week in the offing, who knows what could happen. After claiming five stage wins, could Ineos Grenadiers spent the final stint targeting GC?

As Brian Smith said on The Breakaway on Sunday: "I think he can be on the podium, I think he can challenge for the whole thing. Ineos will have to look into looking after him. They’ve had the opportunities to win stages, they’ve won five now, but now they have to think about GC. Today it was just about the win.

"I believe if Tao had attacked in the final kilometre he’d have taken another 20 or 30 seconds out of GC, but he was thinking just purely stage win. How’s he going to look at it now?”

