Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Stage 17 highlights as O'Connor stars for NTT and Almeida excels again

Ben O'Connor went one better than Tuesday's second place to take a superb solo breakaway win in Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia at Madonna di Campiglio. The Australian held off Hermann Pernsteiner to give his troubled NTT team a timely boost as the Austrian runner-up soared up the standings on another day of stalemate in the battle for pink.

