203km to go: Stage 17 is go go go!

The race has started - and, oh look, it's that man Thomas De Gendt on the front for Lotto Soudal. What's Italian for "quelle surprise"?

Remaining riders in the neutral zone

The 138 riders left in this race have rolled out of Bassano del Grappa and are about to get this decisive stage under way... A reminder that Almeida also leads the white jersey standings, but it's the Australian Hindley who is wearing that jersey, while Arnaud Demare still has the maglia ciclamino. The Frenchman leads Peter Sagan by 37 points and given the intermediate sprint comes after the first two climbs, there's not likely to be any change there today - unless the Slovakian goes on one of his specials...

Certainly a battle for blue

If the GC riders fail to set things on fire again then we should at least see a good rivalry play out between the two riders currently in the mix for the maglia azzurra. They traded blows yesterday but ultimately Ruben Guerreiro only edged one point closer to Gio Visconti, with the Italian leading the Portuguese by 30 points. But there are 129 points available today, 148 points tomorrow and (in theory, although this may be changed) 138 points on Saturday, by which time both riders could be out of the picture and we could be talking about another contender in the blue jersey battle.

A fight for pink... finally?

It would be good to see a proper push for pink today after 16 stages of largely soporific stalemate. The three riders behind Joao Almeida in the overall standings - Sunweb teammates Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley, and Ineos Grenadier's Tao Geoghegan Hart - did put on a show on Sunday's stage to Piancavallo, forcing the Portuguse rider from Deceuninck Quick-Step to dig deep to retain the maglia rosa.

But, that said, we have yet to see any proper fireworks - and time is running out. Almeida stretched his lead to 17 seconds after darting clear to add another two seconds to his name yesterday - but the gaps could be more like two minutes today and tomorrow... Here's what's on the menu today.

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Stage 17 Image credit: Eurosport

Good morning, cycling fans...

Ciao ragazzi! Welcome to live coverage of another tough day in the mountains - a 203km slog that takes in the infamous Monte Bondone and two other climbs ahead of a summit showdown at Madonna di Campiglio, where the late Marco Pantani took the last of his Giro stage wins on the eve of his disqualification while in the pink jersey two days from the finish of the 1999 race.

Ben Swift recovered from a day in the breakaway on Stage 16 by calling up Orla Chennaoui in the Eurosport studio for a chat.

The Ineos rider spoke about having fun in the breaks, and whether Tao Geoghegan Hart has the legs to challenge for the overall title.

“It was a bit of a strange day,” Swift said. “There were a lot of different scenarios that could have played out.

“The way we’ve been racing has been fun.

"Tao has shown he's got some of the best climbing legs in the peloton. We'll see how it goes and try and get in the breaks. If not we'll look after Tao as we have been doing.

“The race is going quite high the next two days so we’ll have to see what the weather’s doing. I’m about one of the only guys on the team who hasn’t got a stage win.”

