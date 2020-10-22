Giovanni Visconti non-starter

Big news coming through - there will be no place in the peloton today for the Italian veteran, who lost the blue jersey yesterday to Ruben Guerreiro. He has apparently been struggling with tendonitis in his knee. That's a blow for the 37-year-old Italian and his Vini Zabu-KTM team.

135 riders in the neutral zone

The remaining 135 riders in the race are making their way through the neutral zone ahead of today's decisive 207km stage. It will go up from the outset with the first of four climbs providing the perfect launchpad for an early attack. Will some of the teams of the GC riders try to get bodies in the break, or will they keep their collective powder dry until the second half of the stage, when the Stelvio rears its ugly head?

A little taster of what's to come...

We couldn't get things going without a picture of those iconic hairpin bends, now, could we?

Good morning, cycling fans... Ready for the Stelvio?

Finally, the day of GC reckoning is upon is. Well, not us, thank God, but the remaining riders in the mix for the pink jersey - plus all the rest who will have to get through today's horrific, torturous, six-hour slugfest over four almighty peaks, including the fearsome Passo dello Stelvio - the highest point in this year's Giro and the moment of truth for Joao Almeida and his Deceuninck Quick-Step teammates.

'GIRO CONTENDERS FEAR THE STELVIO' - WIGGINS

Bradley Wiggins says that the general classification contenders at the Giro d’Italia are fearful of the upcoming ascent of the Stelvio. The highest climb in the 2020 Giro will be tackled in Thursday’s Stage 18, with big changes expected in the GC as Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Joao Almeida looks to hold on to the maglia rosa.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Breakaway, Bradley Wiggins revealed that he had spoken to Ineos leader Tao Geoghegan Hart after Wednesday’s Stage 17 and passed on some of the insight from the British rider.

“I just spoke to Tao after the finish and he said that everyone’s a bit scared for tomorrow,” Wiggins said.

"He said that there was a lot of looking at each other, a lot of hesitation and a lot of mind games going on, people checking out each other, all with a view of tomorrow. A lot of people were fearful of pushing the envelope a little bit too much today and paying for their efforts tomorrow."

