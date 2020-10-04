Live updates will appear here...

Ineos Grenadiers are once again the team to beat at the Giro d’Italia, says Bradley Wiggins, after a fantastic first stage which saw them respond superbly to their travails at the Tour de France.

Dave Brailsford’s outfit had a Tour to forget as leader Egan Bernal abandoned with injury problems and after wilting in the face of domination from Jumbo-Visma, even if it was Tadej Pogacar who ended up in yellow after one of the greatest upsets in cycling history.

But led by Geraint Thomas for the Giro, Ineos are a seemingly force renewed and as well as seeing Filippo Ganna come away with the stage win after a blistering time trial on Saturday, Thomas also put some substantial time into some of his GC rivals to get his title bid off to a superb start.

Speaking on his Eurosport podcast, Wiggins said that with the likes of Rohan Dennis, Ben Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo riding in support of Thomas, this was indeed a very different Ineos Grenadiers team.

“They looked like the team we always knew they were really,” said Wiggins.

“They've got a strong squad here. They have picked up where they left off in other years and I think they are going to be a squad to contend with, as they have already proved.

“They are almost a completely different team to the Tour team, but in so many other ways as well. Just in their presence.

