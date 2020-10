Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Stage 21 highlights - Watch Tao Geoghegan Hart make history in Milan

Watch highlights of the final stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, a time trial in Milan. Ineos Grenadiers enjoyed a remarkable day, winning the stage through Filippo Ganna before team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart edged out Jai Hindley to take the title.

00:03:45, 164 views, an hour ago