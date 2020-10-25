Cycling Giro d'Italia | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 21, Cernusco sul Naviglio - Milan ITT (15.7km) 12:25-16:10

LIVE UPDATES FROM STAGE 21

Giro d'Italia An open letter to Tao Geoghegan Hart - by Bradley Wiggins 2 HOURS AGO

Live comments to follow...

Bradley Wiggins' open letter to Tao Geoghegan Hart

Bradley Wiggins read an open letter to Tao Geoghegan Hart ahead of the Ineos Grenadiers rider’s showdown at the Giro d’Italia, telling him "you are now the superstar".

Geoghegan Hart is the favourite to win a shock title in Italy after his moved him level on time with Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in the maglia rosa.

The 25-year-old will be the penultimate rider to set off on the 16.5km route between Cernusco di Naviglio and Milan, with Hindley following to wrap up one of the most dramatic Grand Tours in history.

And Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast, urged him to "just empty it" as he reflected on his own time trial triumph that led to him becoming the first Brit to win the Tour de France in 2012.

HOW TO WATCH THE GIRO D'ITALIA LIVE – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

You can watch the entire race on digital platforms for £6.99 (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

Each day Eurosport.co.uk will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.

Giro d'Italia Hindley or Geoghegan Hart: who will have edge in deciding TT? 15 HOURS AGO