Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Stage 3 Highlights: Defining day as Thomas and Yates struggle on Mount Etna

Jonathan Caicedo won Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia... but that was only half the story as Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates suffered disappointing days. Thomas crashed in the neutral zone and lost huge time to rule himself out of overall contention, while Yates struggled on the climb of Mount Etna to leave him needing a big recovery in the remaining 18 stages.

