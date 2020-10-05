Game is afoot for Holmes

British rider Matthew Holmes had made the break, but has had to pull up with a mechanical issue. That's a big, big shame for the Lotto Soudal rider.

Thomas spotted

My spies tell me Thomas has been sighted in the bunch. Stop panicking!

Exciting stuff as the battle for the breakaway rages. Lawson Craddock of EF Pro Cycling is in the move already and now his teammate Jonathan Caceido is attempting to bridge.

Clearly, they've targeted this stage to make their first big show of their snazzy new jerseys.

Well then...

That's not a good start, Geraint Thomas crashes in the neutral zone and as yet we don't know if he's back in the peloton.

And the race is on! They're out of the neutral zone now and racing. He's probably in the bunch. Don't worry Ineos fans. I'm sure it'll be fine. Thomas never crashes out of the Giro.

Buon giorno!

Welcome everyone to the third live blog of the 2020 Giro d'Italia where we'll collectively be climbing an actual live volcano. How many other professional sports does that happen?

Also, we'll be talking even MORE about that Palace x Rapha EF Pro Cycling kit.

Wiggins analysis: Ineos and Geraint Thomas are on a mission

Bradley Wiggins says that Ineos look a team reborn just two days into the Giro d'Italia.

Filippo Ganna will again wear the leader's jersey for Ineos in Monday's Stage Three, while Thomas has moved into the podium positions after the opening weekend and is the highest ranked general classification rider in the race so far.

"Ineos have put themselves back on the map," Wiggins said.

"People were asking questions after the Tour de France, about team selection of course, but they’ve come back now and Geraint Thomas looks like a man who’s ready to go."

How to watch the Giro d'Italia live– TV & live streaming

The 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia will be shown live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

Each day the Euosport Player and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on eurosport.co.uk and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.

