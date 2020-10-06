Live updates to come...

Speaking on The Breakaway, which you can watch every day on Eurosport Player, Wiggins reacted to yesterday's terrible events for his old friend Geraint Thomas.

“The neutral zone, that’s sometimes where the worst crashes happen," Wiggins told Dan Lloyd and Brian Smith on The Breakaway.

“ It seems like a bottle came across the road and he was moving up and he rode over it, but the trajectory of the bottle threw his back wheel out. We could see the damage caused to the jersey.

“What was hard to watch about it is that Geraint has this ability to ride through pain. Most people would be on a flight home after that, but he’s got this ability to ride through suffering when something’s broken or hurt. He can push through that, get to the finish line and then assess the damage.

“ This is a guy who rode the Tour de France with a broken pelvis. He’s one of the hardest cyclists I know."

