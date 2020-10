Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Stage 5 highlights as Ineos' Filippo Ganna delivers world-class breakaway

Italy's Filippo Ganna ensured there was life after Geraint Thomas for Ineos Grenadiers with a remarkable solo victory in Stage 5 to notch his second win of a superb Giro d'Italia debut. Watch highlights of the longest stage so far at the Italian Grand Tour.

