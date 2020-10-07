Live comments to follow...

STAGE 4 RECAP

Frenchman Arnaud Demare picked up his eleventh win of the season in a fiercely contested bunch sprint finale on the Sicialian coast ahead of Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the Italian Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck Quick-Step).

In a crazy, messy conclusion to Stage 4, Sagan opened up the sprint and looked to have netted a maiden stage win on the Giro – and a first victory in over 15 months – only to be denied by the in-form Demare's superior lunge.

After a painstaking wait, Demare's victory was confirmed as Sagan was forced to settle for second place and the maglia ciclamino, which he took from the shoulders of Italian Diego Ulissi.

It was a difficult day for Ulissi's UAE-Team Emirates after their sprinter Fernando Gaviria was distanced on the day's major climb at the mid-point of the 140-kilometre stage, the Colombian failing to rejoin the peloton despite a prolonged chase by his teammates.

Italians Ballerini, Andrea Vendrama (AG2R La Mondiale) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) completed the top five as Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) safely finished in the pack to retain the pink jersey.

