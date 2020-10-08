177km to go: The gap increases

Our four leaders now have 2'50" as they near the summit of this uncategorised climb. The best placed of the quartet on GC is Mattia Bais, but he's 50'23" down on Almeida and so no threat in the battle for pink.

Stat klaxon!

This is a good one, courtesy of Procyclingstats: There are just 22 riders within five minutes of the pink jersey after the opening five stages - that's the fewest in the past 15 years. At this point last year, 59 riders were within five minutes of the summit, while in 2012 there were a staggering 149 riders in that zone. The closest challenger is the 2015 race where 26 riders were within five minutes of the leader, who was Alberto Contador.

While he lost the maglia rosa for one day, the Spaniard went on to win the Giro that year by 1'53" over the Italian. Which bodes well for Joao Almeida I guess...

182km to go: Four go clear

No surprises to see Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) off the front giving it a dig for the third day running. The Italian breakaway specialist is joined by compatriots Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF) while the Australian James Whelan gets in the mix with his whacky EF Pro Cycling kit.

188km to go: They're off!

The remaining 168 riders get the show on the road. There's the first of two uncategorised climbs shortly after the start so we may see a breakaway forming on one of those tests. There's no movement from the gun so it's not as frantic as previous stages.

Jersey recap

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) is in pink and also leads the white jersey standings (worn by the Belgian Harm Vanhoucke of Lotto Soudal). The Portuguese added some bonus seconds yesterday and is now 43 seconds clear of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) and 48 seconds clear of Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

Yesterday's stage winner Filippo Ganna is now in the blue KOM jersey after overhauling Jonathan Caicedo of EF Pro Cycling by one point. The Ecuadorian had a bad day yesterday and slipped from second place on GC well out of the top 10. Finally, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in the maglia ciclamino but only has a 5pt lead over Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ.

One non-starter

The American Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott) will not take to the start today. The 36-year-old was in the maglia nera as the last-placed rider on GC after yesterday's tough stage and has been in the wars since crashing in the second stage on Sunday.

Bookwalter's team announced today that he has a fracture and so he has been withdrawn as a precaution. I'd say that was a blow to teammate Simon Yates' chances but the Briton hasn't been at the races so far and is quite far down on GC - some 3'52" down on the man in pink, Joao Almeida.

Sprinters or breakaway?

There may only be one categorised climb on the menu today but the roads are rolling and there's a tough approach to the finish in Matera, which could end the chances of some of the pure sprinters. Don't discount the likes of Fernando Gaviria, Elia Viviani and Arnaud Demare, but it may be a better day for Michael Matthews, Diego Ulissi and Peter Sagan (who will no doubt finish runner-up).

Ciao regazzi! Good morning cycling fans...

It's time for the sixth stage of this year's intriguing Giro d'Italia - a 188km schlep from Castrovillari to Matera which features rolling roads but just the one lower-category climb ahead of a ramped finish in the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

'Don't publicly shame him' – Wiggins rushes to Rubio’s defence after De Gendt criticism

Bradley Wiggins has leapt to the defence of Einer Rubio (Movistar) after he was criticised by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) for not pulling his weight in a chase on Stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia.

De Gendt hauled Rubio to the front of the race alongside sole breakaway survivor Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), but the youngster’s reluctance to spend any time on the front irked the Belgian.

Their squabbling allowed Ganna to burst clear on the final climb, with the 24-year-old surviving a wet and slippery descent .

"I made it my goal not to let him [Rubio] win", claimed De Gendt in the aftermath, while he also took to social media to lambast the Colombian.

But on the latest episode of his podcast, Wiggins said that without knowing the full context it was harsh to blame Rubio for his tactics.

"I don’t know why Thomas is wasting his time. This has been going on for generations. It’s called ," Wiggins said.

"Why’s he bothering worrying about it? Put yourself in that bloke’s position. Aside from the fact we don’t know what his car was telling him to do – ‘sit on him, it’s Thomas De Gendt, he’s an animal’. You don’t have to teach him, it’s not your duty to, and you don’t have to worry about getting on Twitter in the evening and putting this long thing out. Worry about tomorrow."

Stage 5 Recap

Filippo Ganna's irresistible run of form continued as the young Italian powerhouse added a first ever Grand Tour road stage win to his name following his recent time trial victories in the World Championships and opening stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Not content with a maglia rosa on the first day of his maiden Giro on top of his rainbow jersey from Imola, Ganna added the Giro's maglia azzurra to his expanding wardrobe by showcasing his uphill ability on the dark and misty decisive climb in Stage 5, where he laid down the foundations on an emotional victory which eased the pressure from Ineos Grenadiers following the withdrawal of team leader Geraint Thomas.

Part of an initial eight-man breakaway in the 225km stage through the rolling hills of Calabria, Ganna powered clear of his fellow escapees on the final climb before holding off a two-man chase and the returning peloton on the wet and slippery descent to the finish in Camigliatello Silano.

