Giro d'Italia 2020 - Tao Geoghegan Hart - 'I never expected to be 15 seconds off the lead'

Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers spoke to Eurosport ahead of Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia and discusses his GC chances after a strong ride on the Stelvio in Thursday's massive Stage 18. The Brit also stays coy on the start time of Friday's stage, as the riders hold off and refuse to begin the mammoth 251km route.

