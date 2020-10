Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart - Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd win a Grand Tour

Ineos Grenadiers star Tao Geoghegan Hart speaks after winning the 2020 Giro d'Italia, says he never thought he would reach such a level and vows to stay down to earth despite his extraordinary success. The Londoner becomes only the fifth British Grand Tour rider in the history of the sport.

00:02:06, 283 views, 2 hours ago