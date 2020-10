Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers lifts the famous Giro trophy

Watch the moment Tao Geoghegan Hart lifted the Giro d'Italia trophy after becoming only the second British rider in history to win the Italian Grand Tour. Geoghegan Hart follows in the footsteps of Chris Froome to become a Giro champion, and is only the fifth British rider to win any of the sport's Grand Tours.

