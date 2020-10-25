Tao Geoghegan Hart kept his cool to win the Giro d'Italia by 39 seconds on Jai Hindley to become the second British rider in three years to win La Corsa Rosa.

After 20 stages and over 85 hours in the saddle, nothing split the two top riders going into Sunday's decisive 15.7km individual time trial in Milan. But 25-year-old Geoghegan Hart kept to the script and put in a superior effort against the clock.

London-born Geoghegan Hart became the first rider in the Giro's 111-year history to win the race without once wearing the famous maglia rosa during the race. He becomes the fifth Ineos Grenadiers rider in a decade to win one of cycling's Grand Tours after compatriots Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, and the Colombian Egan Bernal.

Hindley, who would have become the first Australian to win the Giro, was last down the ramp in Milan, but could not match his rival. The 24-year-old was joined by Sunweb teammate Wilco Kelderman on the final podium, the Dutchman finishing 1'29" down on the overall winner.

Victory on the day went to another Ineos Grenadiers rider, the time trial world champion Filippo Ganna, who stormed to his fourth stage win of the race – and his team's seventh.

Ganna, riding his maiden Grand Tour, completed the 15.7km course in a time of 17:16, 32 seconds quicker than Belgium's Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) and another Ineos rider, the Australian Rohan Dennis.

Fourth place for Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) saw the Portuguese debutant rise above Spain's Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) into fourth on the final general classification.

But the day belonged to Geoghegan Hart who, like his rival Hindley, entered the 103rd edition of the Giro with no ambitions to leave it in pink. But following the withdrawal of Welsh teammate Geraint Thomas after a nasty fall in the opening weekend in Sicily, Geoghegan Hart saw a door open – and jumped right through it.

Victory in the Dolomites at Piancavallo in Stage 15 saw Geoghegan Hart rise to fourth place ahead of the final week, before he and teammate Dennis turned the race on its head during Thursday's extraordinary Stage 18 over the Passo delle Stelvio.

Despite finishing behind Hindley at the finish at Langhi di Cancano, Geoghegan Hart moved within 15-seconds of Kelderman's lead – before his second stage win at Sestriere in the race's penultimate stage saw the Briton draw level with Hindley in the standings to set up a champagne finale in Milan.

Asked how he felt to be Britain's latest Grand Tour winner, a shell-shocked Geoghegan Hart said: "Bizarre, to be honest. Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this would be possible when we started in Sicily. All my career I've dreamed about being top five or ten in a race of this stature, so I think it's going to take a bit of time for this to sink in."

Pressed on whether he could become the next big thing in British cycling, Geoghegan Hart remained grounded while delivering a passionate appraisal of his character and his appreciation of his sport.

"I don't know and I don't really care. I'm just going to enjoy this. It's really incredible. I'm going to stay the same person, I'm going to stay as professional as I believe I always have been, dedicated, waking up every day looking forward to riding my bike, loving my life and being grateful for the honour and the amazing position and privilege that I'm in to be in this position on this team and at these beautiful races."

