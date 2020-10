Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: 'That is going to be Almeida's downfall' - Smith reveals GC leader's weakness

Brian Smith, Bradley Wiggins discuss the Giro d'Italia leader's decision-making during Stage 13 of the Grand Tour. Former team director Smith pinpoints a weakness in the youngster's tactical decisions that highlight why he won't win the race.

