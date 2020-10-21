Giro d’Italia viewers will see the Stelvio on Thursday, officials have confirmed.

The weather forecast and conditions on the famous mountain are fair enough for the ascent to be included in Stage 18, meaning that the race’s Cima Coppi remains in place.

Snow has been cleared successfully from the road, but temperatures on Thursday are expected to dip as low as four degrees Celsius during the stage.

However, Saturday’s Stage 20 hasn’t been quite so fortunate, with the Agnello climb removed from the route. Conditions are expected to dip below freezing in the run-up to the weekend, with organisers deeming it impossible to guarantee safe conditions on the climb.

A petition for an additional ascent of Sestriere to be added in its place have been rejected, turning the penultimate day’s racing into a far more manageable stage.

The initial profile for Stage 20 included over 5000m of climbing across four major ascents, of which only two remain on the schedule.

