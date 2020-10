Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 'There will be consequences' - Race director Mauro Vegni fumes at revolt

Mauro Vegni raged after Friday’s scheduled 251km stage from Morbegno to Asti was slashed by over 100km after a rider revolt. It remains to be seen who led the movement to shorten Friday’s action in Italy.

00:02:09, 97 views, an hour ago