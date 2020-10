Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: 'This is wonderful!' - Arnaud Demare produces something special to win Stage 6

Arnaud Demare produed a "mightily, mightily impressive" sprint to win Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia. The jaw-dropping performance took the maglia ciclamino from the slumped shoulders of Peter Sagan, who stuttered to a disappointing eighth.

