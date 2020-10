Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: TT winner Ganna daunted by mountainous final week but targeting one more stage

Stage 14 winner Filippo Ganna discusses his brilliant time trial ride at the Giro d'Italia. The Italian's victory in the race against the clock made it three stage wins in the race, but he has hopes of making it four in Milan next Sunday... if he can negotiate a very heavy climbing week in between.

