A UAE Team Emirates rider and a Team AG2R La Mondiale staff member have tested positive for coronavirus at the Giro d'Italia.

The race was already in the balance after five teams reported positive test results last week. That led to Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma withdrawing before the 10th stage as a precaution in an attempt to stop the spread.

Later in the week, race organisers reported that no staff members or riders reported any positive test results.

As yet, the rider has not been named.

The pair who tested positive have been referred to their team doctors, and will now self-isolate and attempt to track down those who have been in contact with them previously.

Tuesday's Giro d'Italia moves onto stage 16, with a 229km route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. Portuguese rider Joao Almeida leads the chasing pack by 15 seconds.

