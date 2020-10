Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Van Empel on helicopter incident - I'm lucky to get away without serious injury

A low-flying helicopter was reportedly to blame for barriers being flung onto the course during the closing moments of Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia. Luca Wackermann and Etienne van Empel were caught up in the crash, and while the former rider went to hospital, his team said he was conscious. Wackermann will not start Stage 5.

