Giro d'Italia 2020 - Victor Campenaerts crashes out on slippery corner in Giro time trial

Victor Campenaerts has been hugely critical of the race organisers after he crashed during the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia. "It was almost an off-road ride, going 80km per hour, full of bumps and side winds," he said. "If you see the hour record holder going on a straight part out of the time trial position… I think the time trial was maybe a little bit too bumpy. "

