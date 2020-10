Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Videos show crash which ended Geraint Thomas's Giro dream

Geraint Thomas saw his Giro d'Italia 2020 hopes evaporate after crashing in the neutral zone on Stage 3. These videos, shot by bystanders, show what happened as he got a bidon caught in his wheels and crashed heavily to the ground.

