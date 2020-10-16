Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Watch a 'strange old sprint' as Ulissi and Almeida duke it out in Stage 13

Diego Ulissi won Stage 13 as the Giro d’Italia rumbled on amid calls from EF Pro Cycling for the race to be shortened after the withdrawal of Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma over Covid-19 concerns. Joao Almeida may have missed out on a stage win but remains in the maglia rosa as the overall leader of the general classification and has stretched his advantage to 40 seconds.

