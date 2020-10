Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Watch as riders leave on team buses as first 117km of Stage 19 scrapped

The monster 251km Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia has been shortened at late notice after the riders threatened a strike. Organisers confirmed on Friday morning that the peloton will transfer over 100km to a new start point near Milan.

