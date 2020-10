Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Watch as Ulissi beats Sagan in thrilling Giro sprint

Diego Ulissi won Stage 2 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia in Agrigento, beating Peter Sagan to the line after an uphill sprint finish. Mount Etna awaits on day three, but Filippo Ganna remains in pink for another stage after finishing safely in the bunch.

