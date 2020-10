Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Watch as Victor Campenaerts pulls no punches in scathing criticism of time trial

Victor Campenaerts says that the time trial course was almost off-road conditions in places on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia. The hour record holder and time trial specialist crashed on a slippery corner during his run and says much of the blame should fall on the organisers and local government.

00:02:24, 1223 views, 2 hours ago