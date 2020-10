Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Watch how Tao Geoghegan Hart and Ineos Grenadiers bounced back to win the Giro

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart won the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia. A brilliant day for Ineos Grenadiers also saw them win their seventh stage of the race, which started in disastrous fashion when Geraint Thomas crashed out.

