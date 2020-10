Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 'We had to keep close eye on Tao' - Team Sunweb defend tactics on Stelvio

Team Sunweb directeur sportif Matt Winston insists his team stuck to the plan on Stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia, which saw Jai Hindley leave teammate and leader Wilco Kelderman isolated on the Stelvio.

