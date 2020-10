Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - ‘We weren’t consulted about strike, riders were happy to race’: Rod Ellingworth

Bahrain-McLaren boss Rod Ellingworth told Eurosport that the first his team knew about a strike threat at the Giro d'Italia was in the neutralised zone ahead of Stage 19. The race was shortened at late notice was riders refused to start the lengthy 251km stage on Friday 23 October.

