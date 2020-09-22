When is the Giro d'Italia?

The 2020 Giro d'Italia starts on October 3 and finishes on October 25, having been postponed from its original slot due the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Giro d'Italia live – TV channels & live streaming

The 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia will be shown live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

You can watch the entire tournament for £6.99 on Eurosport Player (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

What is the route?

Stage 1, October 3 - Monreale to Palermo, 15km (ITT)

Stage 2, October 4 - Alcimo to Agrigento, 150km (Hills)

Stage 3, October 5 - Enna to Etna, 150km (Mountains)

Stage 4, October 6 - Catania to Villafranca, 138km (Flat)

Stage 5, October 7 - Mileto to Camigliatello Silano, 225km (Hills)

Stage 6, October 8 - Castrovillari to Matera, 188km (Hills)

Stage 7, October 9 - Matera to Brindisi, 143km (Hills)

Stage 8, October 10 - Giovinazzo to Vieste, 200km (Flat)

Stage 9, October 11 - San Salvo to Roccaraso, 208km (Hills)

Rest day, October 12

Stage 10, October 13 - Lanciano to Tortoreto, 177km (Hills)

Stage 11, October 14 - Porto Sant’Elpidio to Rimini, 182km (Flat)

Stage 12, October 15 - Cesenatico to Cesenatico, 204km (Hills)

Stage 13, October 16 - Cervia to Monselice, 192km (Flat)

Stage 14, October 17 - Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, 33.7km (ITT)

Stage 15, October 18 - Rivolto to Piancavallo, 185km (Mountains)

Rest day, October 19

Stage 16, October 20 - Udine to Valdobbiadene, 229km (Mountains)

Stage 17, October 21 - Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio, 203km (Mountains)

Stage 18, October 22 - Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, 207km (Mountains)

Stage 18, October 23 - Morbegno to Asti, 251km (Flat)

Stage 19, October 24 - Alba to Sestriere, 200km (Mountains)

Stage 20, October 25 - Cernusco di Naviglio to Milan, 16.5km (ITT)

Who is competing?

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) will resume their duel after taking a British one-two at Tirreno–Adriatico. Thomas was a shock omission from the Tour de France as Ineos put their faith in defending champion Egan Bernal.

Steven Kruijswijk, third at the Tour de France last summer, will spearhead Team Jumbo-Visma's challenge. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek–Segafredo) are the other fancied names.

Odds

Geraint Thomas 2/1

Simon Yates 7/2

Steven Kruijswijk 7/2

Vincenzo Nibali 5/1

Jakob Fuglsang 6/1

Rafal Majka 22/1

Ivan Ramiro Sosa 25/1

Joao Almeida 40/1

BAR 50/1

