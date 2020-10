Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Where does Tao fit now at Ineos?

On the final Breakaway episode of the Giro d'Italia Brian Smith told Bradley Wiggins and Dan Lloyd that he hopes Tao Geoghegan Hart finds a lead role at Ineos. The young British rider has become a surprise Grand Tour winner but could be asked to be a super-domestique in future given the strength in depth at Ineos.

