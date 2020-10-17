The UCI have reported zero new cases of Covid-19 at the Giro d'Italia on Saturday morning following additional tests conducted on Thursday and Friday.

A total of 512 tests were performed with no rider testing positive for Covid-19 or any team's staff.

Giro d'Italia Wiggins: Is it not Vaughters' duty to pull team out if he's so concerned? YESTERDAY AT 21:35

The statement added: "In line with the UCI protocol, a new series of PCR control tests will be carried out on the second rest day on 19 October."

The Grand Tour was reeling from the withdrawals of Mitchelton-Scott and Team Jumbo-Visma on Tuesday after positive Covid-19 cases, with doubts surfacing over whether the race can make it to the finish in Milan on October 25.

In the last few days EF Pro Cycling canvassed organisers and teams to get the race stopped early due to the coronavirus situation.

Giro d'Italia 'We need to have the courage to go on' – Giro director remains defiant YESTERDAY AT 19:35