Giro d'Italia 2020 - 'Nobody can get near him!' - Arnaud Demare wins Stage 11

A fourth stage win for Frenchman Arnaud Demare saw the in-form Groupama-FDJ rider extend his lead at the top of the maglia ciclamino standings in Stage 11 to the beach resort of Rimini.

00:02:45, 98 views, an hour ago